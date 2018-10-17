Russia’s national Olympic team secures victory in medal ranking at Youth Olympic Games

Mariya Kochanova of Russia competes in the Athletics Womens High Jump during The Youth Olympic Games © EPA-EFE/Florian Eisele

BUENOS AIRES, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic team has secured the first place in the unofficial medal ranking at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

In 10 days of the competition Russian athletes won 25 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals. China’s team ranks second, with 17 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals. The Japanese are ranked third, with 14 gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals.

There remain 29 sets of medals to be competed for at the Youth Olympic Games. The Chinese athletes may win medals in three disciplines. The Japanese will fight for medals in seven disciplines. Thus, the Russian team became unparalleled in the medal ranking for the other teams.

The Youth Olympic Games will be wrapped up on October 18.