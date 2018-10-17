Povetkin is not going to end his boxing career, next bout to be held in UK

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin is not going to end his career and will carry out the next bout in England, he said on Instagram.

Head of the World of Boxing promotional company Andrei Ryabinsky earlier told TASS that the 39-year-old Russian would carry out up to three fights and would end his career.

"There’s a desire, so I’ll go on boxing," Povetkin said. "My state of health is great, as is the mood. I’m not going to abandon boxing."

"I will have a fight, most probably in April in England, I don’t know yet with whom it will be," the boxer said. "It is hard to say how many bouts there will be. I think it will depend on my mood, and it is the right one now. I think there will be certainly more than one or two bouts."