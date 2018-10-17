Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes win five medals on Day 10 of Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

Sport
October 17, 8:20 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 17. /TASS/. Russian athletes won four medals (one gold and three bronze) during the tenth day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, maintaining their strong lead in the overall medals standings.

Daria Trubnikova won the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around competition.

Dmitriy Kachanov took the bronze in men’s pole vault, while Mariya Privalova was third in women’s triple jump. Diver Ruslan Ternovoi also won the bronze medal in men’s 10m platform.

Read also

Russian athletes win seven medals on Day 6 of 2018 Youth Olympics

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day and currently boasts a total of 52 medals (25 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze). It is followed by the teams from China (17-9-9) and Japan (14-8-12).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli jets attack targets in Gaza in response to rocket attack on Be’er Sheva
2
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
3
First NPP power unit in Uzbekistan to be launched in 2028
4
Russia interested in nuclear power plant construction projects in Slovakia — minister
5
Presidents of Russia and Egypt to discuss resumption of direct flights between countries
6
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
7
NASA astronaut Hague notes his Russian partner's experience
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT