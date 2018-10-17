Russian athletes win five medals on Day 10 of Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, October 17. /TASS/. Russian athletes won four medals (one gold and three bronze) during the tenth day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, maintaining their strong lead in the overall medals standings.

Daria Trubnikova won the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around competition.

Dmitriy Kachanov took the bronze in men’s pole vault, while Mariya Privalova was third in women’s triple jump. Diver Ruslan Ternovoi also won the bronze medal in men’s 10m platform.

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day and currently boasts a total of 52 medals (25 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze). It is followed by the teams from China (17-9-9) and Japan (14-8-12).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

.