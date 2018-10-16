Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Anti-Doping Agency chief hails WADA’s planned audit in December

Sport
October 16, 20:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

RUSADA recalled that it complies " with all requirements and wish to confirm this compliance with the international anti-doping standards and WADA’s norms"

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will provide all required assistance during an audit of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in December, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS on Tuesday.

"We [RUSADA] have met all of the requirements following the previous audit and keep up with our work," Ganus said. "We know who will be on the staff of the audit group and are waiting for further requirments."

"In fact, we [RUSADA] comply with all requirements and wish to confirm this compliance with the international anti-doping standards and WADA’s norms," he said.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced earlier on Tuesday, that its group of experts would hold a follow-up compliance audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on December 11-12.

According to WADA’s statement on October 16, "WADA will conduct a follow-up compliance audit of RUSADA, as per the RUSADA Roadmap to Compliance, on 11-12 December 2018."

Last month, the world’s governing anti-doping body announced its decision to reinstate the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which had been suspended since late 2015.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on prohibited performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the British Anti-Doping Agency’s (UKAD) supervision.

