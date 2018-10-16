WADA set for another audit of Russian Anti-Doping Agency's global compliance

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A group of experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will hold a follow-up compliance audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on December 11-12, the world’s governing anti-doping body announced on Tuesday.

"WADA will conduct a follow-up compliance audit of RUSADA, as per the RUSADA Roadmap to Compliance, on 11-12 December 2018," according to a statement from WADA published on Tuesday.

Last month, the world’s governing anti-doping body announced its decision to reinstate the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which had been suspended since late 2015.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on prohibited performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the British Anti-Doping Agency’s (UKAD) supervision.