Russian athletes win five medals on Day Nine of 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

Sport
October 16, 8:54 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day

BUENOS AIRES, October 16. /TASS/. Russian athletes packed five medals (four silver and one bronze) during the ninth day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, maintaining their strong lead in the overall medals standings.

The silver went to Mariya Kochanova (women’s high jump), Nikita Remizov (basketball), Uliana Kliueva (women’s springboard) and Kseniia Klimenko (artistic gymnastics). Russian gymnast Sergei Naidin won bronze in men’s parallel bars.

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day and currently boasts a total of 48 medals (24 golds, 15 silvers and nine bronzes). It is followed by the teams from China (16-7-9) and Japan (13-7-12).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

