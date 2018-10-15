Russian athletes pack six medals on Day Eight of 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian national team has maintained its strong lead in the overall medals standings of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, packing six more medals on Day 8 of the international sports competition.

The set of six medals after Sunday’s competitions includes two gold, two silver and two bronze medals. The gold went to Sergei Kozyrev (men’s freestyle wrestling, under-110 kg) and Akhmedhan Tembotov (men’s freestyle wrestling, under-80 kg).

The silver was packed by Yegor Gromadsky (in men’s pentathlon and cross country) and Violetta Ignatyeva (women’s discus throwing), while the two bronze medals were brought by Ruslan Ternovoi (men’s 3m springboard diving) and Vera Belyankina (women’s trampoline).

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day and currently boasts a total of 43 medals (24 golds, 11 silvers and eight bronzes). It is followed by the teams from Hungary (12-6-3) and China (12-5-8).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.