Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes pack six medals on Day Eight of 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

Sport
October 15, 8:41 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The set of six medals after Sunday’s competitions includes two gold, two silver and two bronze medals

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian national team has maintained its strong lead in the overall medals standings of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, packing six more medals on Day 8 of the international sports competition.

The set of six medals after Sunday’s competitions includes two gold, two silver and two bronze medals. The gold went to Sergei Kozyrev (men’s freestyle wrestling, under-110 kg) and Akhmedhan Tembotov (men’s freestyle wrestling, under-80 kg).

The silver was packed by Yegor Gromadsky (in men’s pentathlon and cross country) and Violetta Ignatyeva (women’s discus throwing), while the two bronze medals were brought by Ruslan Ternovoi (men’s 3m springboard diving) and Vera Belyankina (women’s trampoline).

Read also

Russian athletes win seven medals on Day 6 of 2018 Youth Olympics

The Russian national squad has been in the lead of the medal standings starting from the global tournament’s opening day and currently boasts a total of 43 medals (24 golds, 11 silvers and eight bronzes). It is followed by the teams from Hungary (12-6-3) and China (12-5-8).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian and US politicians, businessmen gather for Fort Ross Dialogue forum
2
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
3
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber makes demonstration flight in CSTO drills in Kyrgyzstan
4
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
5
Russian athletes pack six medals on Day Eight of 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires
6
US Treasury extends term for investors to complete transactions with Rusal, En+
7
Trump: China is ‘a bigger problem’ than Russia meddling in US elections
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT