Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian fighter Nurmagomedov may be suspended for six months, his father says

Sport
October 14, 17:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces a $350,000 fine

Share
1 pages in this article
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov

© Musa Salgereyev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian fighter and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov may be fined for up to six months and faces a $350,000 fine, his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS on Sunday.

"We are waiting for the sanctions, I think he will be suspended from fights for between four to six months, preliminarily," Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said. "His money is frozen, I think he may be fined $350,000. We have our management, lawyers and specialists, when the decision is made, we will consider our steps."

Nurmagomedov defeated Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on October 6, defending his lightweight title. After the fight, a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

UFC President Dana White criticized Nurmagomedov’s behavior, saying that he may be fined and face problems of getting a US visa. At the moment the Nevada Athletic Commission is investigating the incident. Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse has been withheld.

The victory over McGregor was the 11th in Nurmagomedov’s career in the UFC. The Russian defeated his opponents in all of his 27 fights. The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber makes demonstration flight in CSTO drills in Kyrgyzstan
2
UAE astronaut not to fly to ISS in April after accident with Soyuz MS-10 — source
3
Rally in support of breakaway Ukrainian church held in Kiev
4
Fragment of faulty Soyuz rocket found in Kazakhstan
5
EU foreign ministers to back new ‘senseless’ sanctions against Russia, senator says
6
Video recorder of faulty Soyuz-FG delivered to leading rocket enterprise Energia
7
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT