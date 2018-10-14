Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Nurmagomedov challenges Mayweather, says there’s ‘only one king’ in the jungle

Sport
October 14, 10:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian, who won all 27 fights, said Mayweather, who has 50 wins and zero loses record, was unable to knock down Ireland’s Conor McGregor

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian fighter and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has called out US boxer Floyd " Money" Mayweather for a fight.

"In the jungle [there is] only one king, and I’m the king, of course," Nurmagomedov said in a video message posted by boxing manager DeJuan Blake on Instagram. "Two guys never lose, why not?!"

The Russian, who won all 27 fights, said Mayweather, who has 50 wins and zero loses record, was unable to knock down Ireland’s Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on October 7, defending his lightweight title.

The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

