Russian athletes secure three medals on Day 7 of 2018 Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 14. /TASS/. Russian athletes won three medals (one gold, one silver and one bronze) during the seventh day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

The gold medal was grabbed by gymnast Ksenia Klimenko. Gymnast Sergei Naidin won two more medals: silver in men’s floor exercise and bronze in men’s pommel horse.

The Russian national squad is in the lead of the medal standings with 37 medals (22 golds, 9 silvers and 6 bronzes).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.