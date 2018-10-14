Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes secure three medals on Day 7 of 2018 Youth Olympics

Sport
October 14, 9:47 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The Russian national squad is in the lead of the medal standings with 37 medals

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 14. /TASS/. Russian athletes won three medals (one gold, one silver and one bronze) during the seventh day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

The gold medal was grabbed by gymnast Ksenia Klimenko. Gymnast Sergei Naidin won two more medals: silver in men’s floor exercise and bronze in men’s pommel horse.

The Russian national squad is in the lead of the medal standings with 37 medals (22 golds, 9 silvers and 6 bronzes).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Russia’s Emelianenko defeats US opponent Sonnen in New York
3
Powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits off Kuril Islands
4
Malaysian minister rejects claims of Russia’s influence over MH17 issue
5
Russia’s Duma speaker says world should never forget Sobibor death camp’s tragedy
6
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber makes demonstration flight in CSTO drills in Kyrgyzstan
7
Russia's top diplomat stresses that agreement on Syria’s Idlib is temporary
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT