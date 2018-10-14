Russia’s Emelianenko defeats US opponent Sonnen in New York

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko defeated his opponent Chael Sonnen of the United States during their bout in New York on Saturday.

Emelianenko won by a TKO several seconds before the end of the first round. The winner of the bout advances to the promotions Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals to fight Ryan Bader.

The Russian fighter boasts an impressive career record of 38 wins (29 KOs) and 5 losses in his almost 17-year-long MMA carrer and is dubbed in the world of MMA as ‘The Last Emperor.’

It was the fifth bout for the 42-year-old Emelianenko, who took his numerous fans worldwide by surprise in July 2015 by announcing his return to professional sports after an almost three-year hiatus. During his retirement period, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and had also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

After his comeback in 2015, Emelianenko held five bouts to date, also defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then taking another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. Last June he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione and this April he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round.

Born on September 28, 1976 in the town of Rubezhnoye (located currently on the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s southeast), Emelianenko fought to champions titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the respected US sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".