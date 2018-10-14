Nurmagomedov rules out talks on new bout until all charges against his team lifted

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Saturday he would not enter any talks on future bouts as long as UFC sanctions against his team remain in force.

"I told them: ‘if anyone is dismissed, sacked or something like that, you will lose me as well,’" Nurmagomedov said in a Channel One broadcast. "They are trying to negotiate on my next bout, but I said: ‘Wait a minute, you have punished my team and you want me to negotiate with you?’ This will never happen."

"Don’t phone me until you settle all problems of my team, the problems of my brothers," he added.

UFC Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s Conor McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on October 6, defending his lightweight title.

However, after the fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him. Zabaira Tukhugov, a member of Nurmagomedov’s team, was also involved the brawl and reportedly attacked Conor McGregor. UFC President Dana White later said that those who attacked McGregor will never take part in the organization’s tournaments again.

The MMAjunkie.com website said "three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were arrested after the melee for attacking Conor McGregor in the octagon."

Nurmagomedov later said he was ready to break his UFC contract and lose the prize money of $2 million if Tukhugov is dismissed.