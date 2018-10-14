Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nurmagomedov rules out talks on new bout until all charges against his team lifted

Sport
October 14, 3:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"They are trying to negotiate on my next bout, but I said: ‘Wait a minute, you have punished my team and you want me to negotiate with you?’ This will never happen," he said

Share
1 pages in this article
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

© Said Tsarnayev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Saturday he would not enter any talks on future bouts as long as UFC sanctions against his team remain in force.

"I told them: ‘if anyone is dismissed, sacked or something like that, you will lose me as well,’" Nurmagomedov said in a Channel One broadcast. "They are trying to negotiate on my next bout, but I said: ‘Wait a minute, you have punished my team and you want me to negotiate with you?’ This will never happen."

"Don’t phone me until you settle all problems of my team, the problems of my brothers," he added.

UFC Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s Conor McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on October 6, defending his lightweight title.

However, after the fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him. Zabaira Tukhugov, a member of Nurmagomedov’s team, was also involved the brawl and reportedly attacked Conor McGregor. UFC President Dana White later said that those who attacked McGregor will never take part in the organization’s tournaments again.

The MMAjunkie.com website said "three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were arrested after the melee for attacking Conor McGregor in the octagon."

Nurmagomedov later said he was ready to break his UFC contract and lose the prize money of $2 million if Tukhugov is dismissed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Lower house speaker says Russia may quit Council of Europe
3
Lavrov: US backs Patriarch Bartholomew’s provocation against Orthodox Church in Ukraine
4
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
5
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
6
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
7
Russia developing vertical take-off plane on Putin’s instruction
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT