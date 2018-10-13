Russian athletes win seven medals on Day 6 of 2018 Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 13. /TASS/. Russian athletes won seven medals (three golds, two silvers and two bronzes) during the sixth day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Agentina’s Buenos Aires.

The Russian team secured the gold medals in swimming competitions: Kliment Kolesnikov in the men’s 200m backstroke, Polina Yegorova in the women’s 100m butterfly and Andrei Minakov in the men’s 50m butterfly.

The silver medal was grabbed by wrestler Stepan Starodubtsev in the Greco-Roman competition and the other silver was packed in the mixed 4x100m medley relay event.

The bronze medals were secured by Yana Reznikova in the women’s windsurfer event and Mukhammad Yevloyev in the men’s Greco-Roman competition.

The Russian national squad is in the lead of the medal standings with 34 medals (21 golds, eight silvers and five bronzes). It is followed by the teams from Hungary (11-1-1) and Japan (7-5-9).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.