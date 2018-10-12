UFC fighters Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspended until October 24

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia and Conor McGregor of Ireland have been both temporarily suspended by a decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their fight last Saturday in Las Vegas, US-based ESPN reported on Friday.

UFC Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s Conor McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on October 6, defending his lightweight title.

However, after the fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

"A hearing will take place Oct. 24, when the NAC [Nevada Athletic Commission] chairman and commissioners will vote on whether McGregor and Nurmagomedov will be indefinitely suspended pending the results of the commission's investigations," according to ESPN.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zabaira Tukhugov, who holds a record of 18 wins, four defeats and zero draws, was reported to be involved in Saturday’s brawl in Las Vegas attacking Conor McGregor, while Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon. Tukhugov stated later in his Twitter account that he slapped only once the Irish fighter and did nothing else, while McGregor was reported to fight back.

The MMAjunkie.com website reported on Thursday citing UFC President Dana White as saying that "a lot of bad stuff" broke out after the fight and he was "disgusted and sick over it."

According to the website "three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were arrested after the melee for attacking Conor McGregor in the octagon."

Last week’s victory over McGregor was 11th in Nurmagomedov’s UFC career. The Russian defeated his opponents in all of his 27 fights. The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

