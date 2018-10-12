Russian Football Union to deal with players’ outrageous incident next week

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) plans to discuss in detail the recent incident involving national footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev starting early next week, Sergei Anokhin, an RFU vice president, told TASS on Friday.

"Our prime aim to organize good matches for our national team and to deal afterwards with illegal issues and behavior on behalf of Kokorin and Mamaev," Anokhin said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that we will begin dealing with this incident starting next Monday," the RFU official added.

On October 8, Kokorin and Mamaev assaulted a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in downtown Moscow, beating the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The automobile owner, who is Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova, reported the incident to the police.

Several hours later, the footballers beat up a customer at a downtown Moscow cafe after the individual, sitting at a table nearby, requested that they conduct themselves in a calmer manner in a public place.

Both footballers assaulted the man hitting him over the head with a chair and then punching him in the face, inflicting multiple injuries. The victim, Denis Pak, turned out to be a department chief at the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry. In addition to other injuries, he suffered a concussion, which he later reported to the police.

After a preliminary probe, criminal charges were pressed against the players under Article 116 of the Russian Criminal Code ("battery"). Investigators later launched new proceedings against them under Part 2 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code for hooliganism in collusion with or committed by an organized group. The footballers are facing up to 7 years behind bars if found guilty.

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ruled on Thursday to place them in pretrial custody for two months, until December 8. Kokorin’s younger brother Kirill, was also involved in the attacks in Moscow earlier in the week, and is facing the same charges as Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev.

This is not the first time that both Russian footballers were involved in public scandals. The most notorious one took place two years ago after the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup tournament in France. Mamaev and Kokorin allegedly shelled out 250,000 euros on champagne while partying in Monaco, just as the European championship was still on, but their national team was knocked out.

While Kokorin and Mamaev were partying at the ritzy Twiga club, they ordered some 500 bottles of Armand de Brignac champagne costing 500 euros each. According to eyewitnesses, the champagne was being served while the Russian national anthem was playing and the party was accompanied by a fireworks display.

The incident with Kokorin and Mamaev sparked a public outcry, especially following the national team’s poor performance in June at the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup in France, and both players later apologized for their behavior vowing that it would never happen again.