Russian athletes win six medals on Day 5 of 2018 Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 12. /TASS/. Russian athletes won six medals (two golds, three silvers and one bronze) during the fifth day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Agentina’s Buenos Aires.

The Russian team secured both gold medals in swimming competitions. Andrei Minakov won the gold in the men’s 50m butterfly and the women’s squad triumphed in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

The silver was grabbed by swimmers Daniil Markov (the men’s 50m butterfly) and Daria Vaskina (the women’s 50m backstroke), and also by gymnast Sergei Naidin (the multi-discipline event). Kristina Adebaio won the bronze medal in women’s taekwondo.

The Russian national squad is in the lead of the medal standings with 27 medals (18 golds, five silvers and four bronzes). It is followed by the teams from Hungary (8-1-1) and Japan (5-4-5).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.