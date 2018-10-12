Russian swimmers win two gold medals at Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 12. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won one individual and one team gold on Day 5 of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Russia’s Andrei Minakov won men’s individual 50 m butterfly event, with the result of 23.62 seconds. Another Russian, Daniil Markov, shared the silver place with Tomoe Hvas of Norway (23.63 seconds).

Meanwhile, Russian swimming team comprising Elizaveta Klevanovich, Anastasia Makarova, Darya Vaskina and Polina Egorova won women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay event. Brazil took the bronze, while the Japanese team was third.

Earlier in the day, Vaskina was second in Women's 50m Backstroke, finishing 0.10 seconds behind the leader, Kaylee McKeown of Australia (28.28 seconds). Lila Touili of France was second, 0.50 seconds behind the winner.

Currently, Russia tops the tournament’s unofficial medal chart with 18 gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

The Youth Olympic games in Buenos Aires will continue until October 18.