Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia keeps top spot in its UEFA Nations League group after goalless draw with Sweden

Sport
October 12, 4:16 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
Share
1 pages in this article
©  Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

KALININGRAD, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team retained the top spot in its group of the UEFA Nations League after a goalless draw with the Swedish squad in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Thursday night.

"It was a wonderful game, with many chances [to score], but the final result is regrettably 0:0," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said. "At the same time, the team has demonstrated good performance… with high speeds and an interesting, spectacular play."

Based on the results of the game, the Russian team’s goalkeeper, 32-year-old Marinato Guilherme, joined the unofficial Lev Yashin Club, a list of Soviet and Russian football goalkeepers who have achieved 100 or more clean sheets during their professional career.

The game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, was attended by 31,698 spectators.

"This is incredible, we did not expect such a result," the Russian deputy prime minister said. "When we were preparing the program, we expected the attendance to be at below 15,000."

With four points, Russia currently leads the tournament’s Group 2 of League B, followed by Turkey (3 points). Sweden holds the third place with one point.

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations). The tournament is aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.

Its format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014. The tournament’s participants have been divided into four divisions or Leagues, namely from League A, which enlists the strongest teams, to League D. Each League has been divided into groups and the Russian national team was placed into Group 2 of the League B. There are currently 12 teams in League A, 12 teams in League B, 15 teams in League C, and 16 teams in League D. Four nations, finishing in the top of each League, will also qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament kicked off in early September.

The Russian team shares its group with the national squads of Turkey and Sweden. All teams in the group will have to play two matches against each other (away and at home) and the best team in the group will be eventually promoted to League A, while the 3rd place team will be demoted to League C.

Also this week, on October 14, Russia is scheduled to play the UEFA Nations League second-leg match against Turkey at the over 44,200-seat capacity Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern city of Sochi. Some 26.000 tickets have been already sold for the match in Sochi, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (16:00 GMT). Last month, the Russia defeated Turkey 2-1 in the first-leg match.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Investigative Committee labels Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing as safety violation
2
Booster separation error seen as most likely cause of Soyuz launch failure — source
3
Insurance payment on failed Soyuz launch to become one of biggest over past decades
4
Putin to receive report on aborted Soyuz space launch to ISS
5
Putin pledges Russia's support to Venezuela
6
Crimea breaks through information blockade, says Russian foreign ministry
7
Russian wine-makers suggest establishing federal regulatory agency - business ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT