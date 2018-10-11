Legendary MMA fighter Emelianenko has no plans to wrap up sports career

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko keeps preparing for his upcoming fight this week and has no plans to wrap up with sports career, the fighter said on Thursday.

Russia’s Emelianenko is scheduled to face off US fighter Chael Sonnen (30 wins; 15 losses; 1 draw) in New York, the United States, on the night of October 13.

Emelianenko told media earlier that each of his future fights could be the last one in his sports career. Asked today whether his last fight could take place in Russia to close his career, he said: "No, having a bout in Russia to wrap up with my career is not an option."

"I am not thinking at all about wrapping up with my sports career," he added.

Emelianenko, 42, boasts an impressive career record of 37 wins and 5 losses and is dubbed ‘The Last Emperor.’

Emelianenko took his numerous fans worldwide by surprise in July 2015 by announcing his return to professional sports after an almost three-year hiatus. During his retirement period, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and had also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

After his comeback in 2015, Emelianenko held four bouts to date, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then taking another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. Last June he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione and this April he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round.

Born on September 28, 1976 in the town of Rubezhnoye (located currently on the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s southeast), Emelianenko fought to champions titles throughout his career. He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the respected US sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade."

Former martial arts, wrestling, boxing and other fighting stars such as Mike Tyson and Chuck Norris, alongside with current MMA fighters Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Jose Aldo as well as sports publications named Fedor Emelianenko as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.