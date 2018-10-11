Russia’s Nurmagomedov says ready to quit UFC if compatriot Tukhugov banned

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov said he was ready to cancel his contract with the US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) organization in case his compatriot Zabaira Tukhugov is crossed-out from the list of the organization’s fighters.

"In case you eventually decide to axe him [Tukhugov], do not forget to mail a copy of a cancelled contract to me as well or I will tear it to pieces myself," Nurmagomedov wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday addressing the UFC management.

UFC Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s Conor McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, defending his lightweight title.

However, after the fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tukhugov, who holds a record of 18 wins, four defeats and zero draws, was reported to be involved in Saturday’s brawl in Las Vegas attacking Conor McGregor, while Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon. Tukhugov stated later in his Twitter account that he only slapped once the Irish fighter and did nothing else.

The MMAjunkie.com website reported earlier citing UFC President Dana White as saying that "a lot of bad stuff" broke out after the fight and he was "disgusted and sick over it."

According to the website "three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were arrested after the melee for attacking Conor McGregor in the octagon."

"Two of them, believed to be UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov, ‘will never fight here,’" the website quoted White as saying.

The victory over McGregor was the 11th in Nurmagomedov’s career in the UFC. The Russian defeated his opponents in all of his 27 fights. The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

