Russian Anti-Doping Agency plans collecting 2,000 more doping samples by yearend

Sport
October 11, 16:18 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

So far, 7,000 doping samples have been collected, most og them by RUSADA

ULYANOVSK, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) plans to collect a total of 9,000 doping samples from national athletes by the end of this year, with 7,000 samples being collected and stored away already, a senior official with the Russian agency said on Thursday.

"We have planned to collect 9,000 doping samples this year," Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA’s first deputy director general, told journalists during the 2018 forum ‘Russia - Sports Power’ held on October 10-12 in the city of Ulyanovsk.

"As of today, 7,000 doping samples have been already collected and stored away, including 5,000 samples collected by RUSADA," Pakhnotskaya said.

Last month, the world’s governing anti-doping body announced its decision to reinstate the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which had been suspended since late 2015.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on prohibited performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the British Anti-Doping Agency’s (UKAD) supervision.

