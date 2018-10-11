Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian athletes win five medals during Day 4 of 2018 Youth Olympics

Sport
October 11, 8:27 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Daniil Markov won silver in Men’s 50m Freestyle, while Polina Egorova finished third in Women’s 50m Butterfly

BUENOS AIRES, October 11. /TASS/. Russian athletes won five medals (three gold, one silver and one bronze) during the fourth day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Agentina’s Buenos Aires.

Gold medals were awarded to Kliment Kolesnikov (Men’s 50m Backstroke), Anastasia Makarova (Women’s 100m Breaststroke) and Men’s Combined 4x100m Relay.

Daniil Markov won silver in Men’s 50m Freestyle, while Polina Egorova finished third in Women’s 50m Butterfly.

The Russian national squad is in the lead of the medal standings with 21 medals (16 gold, three silver and two bronze). It is followed by by the teams from Hungary (8-1-1) and Japan (4-3-3).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

