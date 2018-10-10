Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian athletes win two gold medals after Day 3 of 2018 Youth Olympics

Sport
October 10, 9:02 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Russian athletes won two gold and one silver medals during the third day of the 2018 Your Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires

1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. Russian athletes won two gold and one silver medals during the third day of the 2018 Your Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

Read also

Russian team wins men’s 4x100 freestyle relay at 2018 Youth Olympics

The Russian team secured both gold medals in swimming competitions. Andrei Minakov won the gold medal in men’s 100 butterfly, showing the result of 51.12 seconds. The Russian squad won men’s 4x100 freestyle relay. Yana Enina harvested a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol final.

The Russian national team is currently in the lead of the medal standings after Day 3 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games with 16 medals (13 gold, two silver and one bronze) and is followed by the teams from Hungary (7-1-1) and Italy (2-4-6).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games (YOG) in Argentina brings together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

