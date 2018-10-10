Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Minakov wins Youth Olympic gold in men’s 100m butterfly

Sport
October 10, 8:32 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The Russian national team has already won 16 medals

© ITAR-TASS/ Stanislav Krasilnikov

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Andrei Minakov won the gold medal in men’s 100 butterfly at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The Russian swimmer showed the result of 51.12 seconds. Kristof Milak was second with 51.50 seconds, followed by Italy’s Federico Burdisso (52.42 seconds).

The Russian national team has already won 16 medals at the current games. At the moment, Russia tops the medal count with 13 gold, two silver and one bronze medal, followed by Hungary (7-1-1) and Italy (2-4-5).

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will continue until October 18.

In other media
