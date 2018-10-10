Russian team wins men’s 4x100 freestyle relay at 2018 Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian team won men’s 4x100 freestyle relay at the 2018 Youth Olympics currently under way in Buenos Aires.

The Russian squad, comprising Kliment Kolesnikov, Daniil Markov, Vladislav Gerasimenko and Andrei Minakov, was the first with the result of 3 minutes 18.11 seconds. The Brazilian team took the silver with 3 minutes 20.99 seconds, followed by Italy with 3 minutes 22.01 seconds.

It was the Russian national team’s 16th medal at the current games. At the moment, Russia tops the medal count with 13 gold, two silver and one bronze medal, followed by Hungary (7-1-1) and Italy (2-4-5).

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will continue until October 18.