Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Team of refugees to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Sport
October 10, 2:04 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

For the first time, a team of refugees took part in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee resolved at a session in Buenos Aires on Tuesday that a team of refugees will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For the first time, a team of refugees took part in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The team comprised ten athletes competing in three disciplines, who were refugees from Syria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

In order to be included into the team, the athletes were to demonstrate high athletic performance and be vested with a UN-confirmed status of a refugee.

None of those athletes managed to win an Olympic medal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
2
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
3
Plane overshoots runway in Siberia’s Yakutia, no injuries — aviation watchdog
4
Putin calls to expand presence of Russian agricultural producers on international market
5
Russian athletes win six gold medals during Day 2 of 2018 Youth Olympics
6
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
7
Engineer with Russian-Indian joint venture arrested on espionage charges
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT