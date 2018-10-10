Team of refugees to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee resolved at a session in Buenos Aires on Tuesday that a team of refugees will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For the first time, a team of refugees took part in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The team comprised ten athletes competing in three disciplines, who were refugees from Syria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

In order to be included into the team, the athletes were to demonstrate high athletic performance and be vested with a UN-confirmed status of a refugee.

None of those athletes managed to win an Olympic medal.