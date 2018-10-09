Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Ulyanovsk welcomes Universiade flame

Sport
October 09, 19:01 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

The next stage of the relay will be held in Stavropol on October 13

ULYANOVSK, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian city of Ulyanovsk has welcomed the 2019 Winter Universiade Flame on Tuesday in the run-up to the forum "Russia - Country of Sports" set to begin on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reports.

The 2019 Universiade flame will remain in Ulyanovsk from October 9 to October 11. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov participated in the torch bearing ceremony, along with head of the Universiade directorate Maxim Urazov and Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Sergei Morozov.

Morozov welcomed the participants of the event. "On behalf of the Ministry of Sports, I welcome you to the torch relaying ceremony of the Universiade. This is one of the highlights of the "Russia - Country of Sports" forum, and I am very glad that the participants of the forum and Ulyanovsk residents will see the Universiade flame. I am sure that this sports celebration will be remembered for its friendly atmosphere," he said. The sports minister invited everyone to Krasnoyarsk, where the competition will take place, and relayed the torch to the governor of the Ulyanovsk Region.

The Universiade flame will be part of an exhibition within the framework of the "Russia - Country of Sports" forum, which will take place on October 10-12 in Ulyanovsk. The next stage of the relay will be held in Stavropol on October 13.

2019 Winter Universiade torch relay

The 2019 Winter Universiade torch relay began on September 20 in Italy’s Turin, as it was the first city to host the Universiade in 1959. Torchbearers carried the Universiade Flame along the streets of Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Harbin (China). Moscow, Simferopol and Kaliningrad were the first Russian cities to welcome the Universiade Flame.

The torch relay will pass through 30 Russian cities and towns and arrive on March 1, 2019 in the eastern Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, where on March 2, the 29th World Winter Universiade will be declared open at a gala ceremony.

