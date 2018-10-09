Russian sports minister urges penalties for two footballers’ assault in Moscow cafe

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the clubs involved should resort to relevant measures in regard to two national football players, who assaulted a client in a Moscow cafe on Monday morning, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Tuesday.

"Sports organizations will resort to all necessary measures," Kolobkov said speaking on air of Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel. "The Russian Football Union and the football clubs must react is the facts are proved."

"I am sure that the clubs will resort to all necessary measures because this incident is outrageous and casts a shadow over the sports [in Russia] and the whole national football," the Russian sports minister said.

According to earlier media reports, FC Zenit striker Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev beat up one of the customers at a cafe in downtown Moscow on Monday morning after the man, sitting at a near table, asked them to behave decently at a public place.

Both footballers attacked the man hitting him on the head with a chair and then punching in the face, inflicting numerous injuries. The victim, Denis Pak, turned out to be working as a department chief at the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry. Besides other injuries, he sustained a brain concussion, which he later reported with the police.

This is not the first time, when both Russian footballers were involved in public scandals. The most notorious took place two years ago after the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup tournament in France. Mamaev and Kokorin allegedly spent 250,000 euros on champagne partying in Monaco, while the European championship was still in progress, but their national team was knocked out.

Kokorin and Mamaev were partying at Twiga club and ordered some 500 bottles of Armand de Brignac champagne costing 500 euros each. According to eyewitnesses, champagne was served while the Russian national anthem was playing and the party was accompanied with a fireworks display.

The incident with Kokorin and Mamaev provoked a public outcry, particularly after the national team’s poor performance in June at the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup in France, and both players later apologized for their behavior adding that it would never happen again.