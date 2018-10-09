Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian MMA fighter climbs to second place in UFC ranking

Sport
October 09, 11:41 UTC+3 TASS

Russia’s MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov rose six notches to number two in the UFC pound-for-pound ranking

© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

TASS, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov rose six notches to number two in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound ranking, published on the official website on Tuesday.

Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, by forcing his Irish opponent to submit in the fourth round, defending his lightweight title.

Subsequently, McGregor plunged from second to eighth in the ranking.

American mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier now tops the UFC ranking, and US Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw is ranked third.

The victory over McGregor was the 11th in Nurmagomedov’s career in the UFC. The Russian fighter defeated his opponents in all of his 27 bouts. The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during his showdown against US opponent Al Iaquinta this past April.

