Russian athletes win six gold medals during Day 2 of 2018 Youth Olympics

Sport
October 09, 10:02 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Russian athletes won seven medals during the second day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, including six gold and one bronze

© Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

BUENOS AIRES, October 9. /TASS/. Russian athletes won seven medals during the second day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, including six gold and one bronze.

The gold medals were clinched by Sergei Chernyshev (Breakdancing), Irena Khabulova (Women’s Judo, -52 kg), Kliment Kolesnikov (Men’s 100m Backstroke), Daria Vaskina (Women’s 100m Backstroke), Elizaveta Rodninskaya (Women's Taekwondo -49 kg) and Georgy Popov (Men'sTaekwondo -55 kg).

The bronze medal was awarded to the women’s swimming team in the combined 4X100m relay.

The Russian national team is currently in the lead of the medal standings with 13 medals (11 gold, one silver and one bronze) followed by Hungary’s national squad (5-0-0) and Colombia’s team (2-1-2).

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games (YOG) in Argentina bring together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

