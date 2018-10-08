Former Russian swimmer Alexander Popov receives Olympic Order

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. Former Russian swimmer, four-time Olympic champion, and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Alexander Popov received an Olympic Order during the IOC session in Buenos Aires.

President of the International Ski Federation Gian-Franco Kasper and honorary member of the IOC from Hong Kong Timothy Fok received the award along with Popov.

The Olympic Order is awarded for particularly distinguished contributions to the Olympic movement. Current members of the IOC are unable to receive this award.