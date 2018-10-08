Russian athletes bag 5 golds, 1 silver after Day 1 of 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes won five gold and one silver medals during the opening day of the 2018 Your Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, taking the lead in the medals standings of the international tournament.

The harvest of five gold medals were brought for the Russian youth national team by Sergei Shamakov (10m Air Rifle Men); Ilya Beskrovny and Varvara Ovchinnikova (Mixed BMX Racing); Dmitry Shishko (Taekwondo Men’s under-48kg); Polina Shcherbakova (Taekwondo Women’s under-44kg) and by swimmers in Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay event.

The silver medal was packed for the national squad by Russian judoka Arbek Naguchev in under-66kg category.

The Russian national team is currently in the lead of the medal standings after Day 1 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games with six medals (5 gold, one silver) and is followed by the teams from Hungary and Venezuela with two golds each.

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games (YOG) in Argentina brings together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.