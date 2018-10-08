Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes bag 5 golds, 1 silver after Day 1 of 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires

Sport
October 08, 15:59 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The Russian national team is currently in the lead of the standings following the Day 1

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes won five gold and one silver medals during the opening day of the 2018 Your Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, taking the lead in the medals standings of the international tournament.

The harvest of five gold medals were brought for the Russian youth national team by Sergei Shamakov (10m Air Rifle Men); Ilya Beskrovny and Varvara Ovchinnikova (Mixed BMX Racing); Dmitry Shishko (Taekwondo Men’s under-48kg); Polina Shcherbakova (Taekwondo Women’s under-44kg) and by swimmers in Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay event.

The silver medal was packed for the national squad by Russian judoka Arbek Naguchev in under-66kg category.

The Russian national team is currently in the lead of the medal standings after Day 1 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games with six medals (5 gold, one silver) and is followed by the teams from Hungary and Venezuela with two golds each.

The 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, commonly referred to as the 2018 Buenos Aires, is an international sports, cultural and educational event hosted by the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires between October 6 and 18.

The 2018 Youth Olympics Games (YOG) in Argentina brings together athletes from 206 countries to compete in 241 events in 32 sports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Media hype over Russia’s alleged cyber plot no reason to reshuffle top brass, says Kremlin
2
Kremlin does not rule out new Putin-Netanyahu contacts
3
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
4
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
5
Upgraded radar stations assume combat duty in Volga area
6
Consultations on Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia underway — Kremlin
7
Nothing secret about Russian specialists’ Hague trip, Lavrov assures
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT