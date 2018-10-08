Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian MMA fighter’s manager apologizes for melee following UFC bout

Sport
October 08, 12:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Manager of Russia’s MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has brought his apologies for a brawl after a fight with Ireland’s Conor McGregor at the UFC tournament in Las Vegas

© AP Photo/John Locher

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Manager of Russia’s MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Ali Abdelaziz has brought his apologies for a brawl after a fight with Ireland’s Conor McGregor at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s team goaded Nurmagomedov by insulting him during bout, says fighter’s father

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor during the UFC tournament on Saturday, defending his lightweight title. After the fight, a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him. The Nevada Athletic Commission is investigating the incident.

"I want apologize to the Nevada athletic commission, the governor of Nevada and I want to thank the Las Vegas police department and security for doing such an unbelievable job," Ali Abdelaziz wrote on his Instagram page.

The victory over McGregor was the 11th in Nurmagomedov’s career in the UFC. The Russian defeated his opponents in all of his 27 fights. The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

