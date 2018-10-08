IOC to discuss reinstatement of RUSADA, approve candidates for Olympics-2026

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will discuss a number of key issues for the Olympic movement at its session in Buenos Aires, on October 8 and 9.

In agenda in particular includes the approval of candidates for hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics. The IOC members will hear a report by the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Craig Reedie, which will partly focus on reinstatement the rights of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

It is expected that Reedie will reiterate the position of WADA on bringing RUSADA into compliance with the international code, which took place on September 20. Then, WADA confirmed that RUSADA had been reinstated. Russia has one condition for reinstatement - by the end of 2018, it should provide access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, which contains the results of testing doping samples from 2011 to 2015.

The IOC session in Buenos Aires will be held in the framework of the Youth Olympic Games, which were launched on October 6. The Argentinian capital will host competitions until October 18, when the closing ceremony of the Games will take place. The IOC session will also sum up the first results of the Olympism in Action Forum, which was held in Buenos Aires from October 5 to 6. This is a new IOC event, which has the goal to understand what decisions the society wants from the Olympic movement in the future.

As for the city candidates for the Olympic Games, the IOC session was asked to approve the applications of Calgary (Canada), Stockholm (Sweden) and a joint application of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy). The working group that studied the options for hosting the Games decided to exclude Turkish Erzurum from the list of applicants, since the city does not have the necessary infrastructure and experience in holding winter competitions.

If these three applications are approved, the IOC will have to look for a new venue for holding its session next year. The fact is that Milan is now preparing to host the IOC session, but if this city becomes a candidate for hosting the Games, then under the rules of the IOC, it will not be able to host the session which is to choose the capital of the Olympics.

Other important issues on the agenda are preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Beijing, Paris and Los Angeles and the election of new members of the IOC.