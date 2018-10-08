Russian swimmers won gold in a 4x100m freestyle relay at Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian swimming team, consisting of Kliment Kolesnikov, Andrei Minakov, Polina Egorova and Elizaveta Klevanovich, won the gold in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Their time is 3 minutes 28.50 seconds. The Brazilian and Chinese teams took silver and bronze respectively.

This medal became the fourth for Russian athletes in Buenos Aires. Earlier, Sergei Shamakov won gold in rifle shooting from a distance of 10 m, Ilya Beskrovny and Varvara Ovchinnikova won gold in the mixed bike race, and judoist Arbek Naguchev won silver in the weight division of up to 66 kg. Youth Olympic Games will last until October 18.