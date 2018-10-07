Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Nurmagomedov may lose UFC title in case of lengthy suspension

Sport
October 07, 10:44 UTC+3 LAS VEGAS

Nurmagomedov’s $2mln purse will be withheld until the investigation into the incident ends

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov

© AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS, October 7. /TASS/. Russian mixed style fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov may be stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship’s lightweight title over an incident after a fight with Conor McGregor from Ireland, UFC President Dana White told reporters.

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, defending his lightweight title.

After the fight a mass brawl erupted between the teams of fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat one of the Irish opponent’s team members in response for insulting him. Three members of Nurmagomedov’s team were detained by police, including his manager Rizvan Magomedov, a TASS correspondent said.

"There is going to be a lot of repercussions," White said, noting that the guys who jumped in will never fight again. Khabib may be fined or suspended, and if the Russian fighter is suspended for a long time, he will be stripped of his title.

Nurmagomedov’s $2mln purse will be withheld until the investigation into the incident ends. He may also be stripped of earnings from the fight’s broadcast.

