MAKHACHKALA, October 7. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he believed that Russian mixed style fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov would crush Conor McGregor from Ireland, calling the fight’s final "excellent."

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, defending his lightweight title. The victory over McGregor was the 11th in Nurmagomedov’s career in the UFC. The Russian defeated his opponents during all 27 fights.

The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

"We believed in the unbeatable Khabib. Conor thought that the fight would be an easy walk for him with a victorious final. The moment of truth came in the octagon. During the first seconds Khabib dragged his overweening rival back to senses. The opponent understood that Khabib is a genius artist, who can turn his face into a picture drawn by a red oil paint", Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram page.