MAKHACHKALA, October 7. /TASS/. Doping tests of Russian mixed style fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov showed negative results before the fight with Conor McGregor from Ireland, press secretary of the Nurmagomedovs Arslan Dotsiev told TASS on Sunday.

"Khabib’s doping tests are negative, one hundred percent," Dotsiev said.

The fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor will take place as part of UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.