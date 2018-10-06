Russian athletes not to be doping-tested more often than others at Youth Olympic Games

BUENOS AIRES, October 6. /TASS/. Russian athletes will not be involved in doping testing procedures more often that athletes from other countries at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Saturday.

The opening ceremony will be held in the Argentine capital on October 6 and the games will end on October 18.

"I do not expect increased attention," Pozdnyakov said. "I believe it will be the same as towards athletes from other teams. I will explain why. Russia’s Olympic Committee has been reinstated and we have the same status as other national Olympic Committees, so our team is in equal conditions with others."

"Besides, youth competitions are not subjected to a very large pressure from international testing agencies, which is logical due to the age," he said. "However, we are ready for any scenario. We are confident of our athletes."

Russian athletes, who competed under an Olympic flag at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, were doping-tested more frequently before the competitions and during them than athletes from other countries.

On December 5, 2017, the IOC announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’ PyeongChang. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The IOC, however, allowed clean athletes to participate in the games as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ or OAR. The ROC’s membership in the International Olympic Committee was reinstated shortly after the Olympic Games.