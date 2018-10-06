Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes not to be doping-tested more often than others at Youth Olympic Games

Sport
October 06, 23:53 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The opening ceremony will be held in the Argentine capital on October 6 and the games will end on October 18

Share
1 pages in this article
Stanislav Pozdnyakov

Stanislav Pozdnyakov

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

BUENOS AIRES, October 6. /TASS/. Russian athletes will not be involved in doping testing procedures more often that athletes from other countries at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Saturday.

The opening ceremony will be held in the Argentine capital on October 6 and the games will end on October 18.

"I do not expect increased attention," Pozdnyakov said. "I believe it will be the same as towards athletes from other teams. I will explain why. Russia’s Olympic Committee has been reinstated and we have the same status as other national Olympic Committees, so our team is in equal conditions with others."

"Besides, youth competitions are not subjected to a very large pressure from international testing agencies, which is logical due to the age," he said. "However, we are ready for any scenario. We are confident of our athletes."

Russian athletes, who competed under an Olympic flag at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, were doping-tested more frequently before the competitions and during them than athletes from other countries.

On December 5, 2017, the IOC announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’ PyeongChang. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The IOC, however, allowed clean athletes to participate in the games as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ or OAR. The ROC’s membership in the International Olympic Committee was reinstated shortly after the Olympic Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
2
Kalibr missiles destroy 'enemy' facilities during Caspian military drills
3
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
4
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
5
Russia to create Moon-linked transport system
6
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
7
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT