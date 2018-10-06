US boxing promoter Don King seeks $2 mln with CAS for Stiverne-Povetkin cancelled bout

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Famous US boxing promoter Don King filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne seeking $2 million in compensation from the World of Boxing Russia (WOBR) promotion company, the WorldBoxingNews website announced on Friday.

Promoter Don King demands that the compensation must be paid for the cancelled bout between heavyweight boxers Bermane Stiverne of Canada and Russia’s Alexander Povetkin. The fight was scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg in December 2016, but was eventually cancelled.

"Stiverne never got the opportunity in the WBC heavyweight eliminator that morning," the WorldBoxingNews reported. "King and Don King Productions and Stiverne will now settle things in court. They have filed suit for $2 million in the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Alexander Povetkin and the World of Boxing Russia (WOBR)."

Traces of prohibited substance ostarine were discovered in Povetkin’s doping sample in December 2016 before his bout with Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the title of the interim WBC world champion. The bout was cancelled.

Commenting on the news about the submitted lawsuit with the CAS, WOBR chief Andrei Ryabinsky told TASS his company was ready for it.

"We will be glad to hit the court, there are no problems, it is outstanding," Ryabinsky said in an interview with TASS. "It will not be the first time for us as we have been in legal disputes with respected Don King in the Court of Manhattan and won the case."

"He has now filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and this is very interesting as we will warm up on a new turf," Ryabinsky said. "Don King always keeps you busy, he is an outstanding man and we are now tasked with a task, which we will settle.".