FIFA chief congratulates Russia’s Dvorkovich with election as FIDE president

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended his congratulations to Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich on the election to the post of the president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Dvorkovich was elected president of the World Chess Federation during the FIDE General Assembly in Georgia’s Batumi on Wednesday. He cooperated closely with Infantino while he served as the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 in charge of the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer.

"With fond memories of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, to the success of which you greatly contributed, I would like herewith to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your election as President of the World Chess Federation," FIFA President Infantino said in a message posted on FIDE’s official website on Friday.

Dvorkovich’s only rival in the election was FIDE Vice-President Georgios Markropoulos, of Greece. The Russian received 103 votes, while Makropoulos secured 78 votes. One vote was announced to be invalid. Another candidate for the post, grandmaster Nigel Short, of Britain, withdrew his candidacy minutes shy of the voting procedure.

"I have no doubt that your considerable experience, notably as Chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organizing Committee, combined with your sports knowledge, your managerial and your human qualities, will help to overcome all future challenges in the service of the world chess community," Infantino stated in his letter.

The team of Dvorkovich to enter the FIDE administration includes Deputy President Bachar Kouatly (France), General Secretary Sewa Enyonam Fumey (Togo), Vice President Mahir Mammedov (Azerbaijan), Vice President Julio Granda Zuniga (Peru) and Treasurer Zhu Chen (Qatar).

"Please also convey my congratulations to your colleagues of the Presidential Board who were elected with you," FIFA President Infantino said. "I wish you and the team the best of luck, strength and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead."

Dvorkovic, 46, replaced in the post of FIDE president his fellow citizen Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who ran the world’s governing chess body since 1995 being reelected six times. His 23-year term at the helm of FIDE is the second longest in the history of the organization. Dutchman Alexander Rueb, one of the founders and the first president, was in charge of FIDE for 25 years (1924-1949).