Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA chief congratulates Russia’s Dvorkovich with election as FIDE president

Sport
October 05, 17:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Arkady Dvorkovic, 46, replaced in the post of FIDE president his fellow citizen Kirsan Ilyumzhinov

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended his congratulations to Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich on the election to the post of the president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Dvorkovich was elected president of the World Chess Federation during the FIDE General Assembly in Georgia’s Batumi on Wednesday. He cooperated closely with Infantino while he served as the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 in charge of the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Read also

Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich elected president of World Chess Federation FIDE

"With fond memories of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, to the success of which you greatly contributed, I would like herewith to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your election as President of the World Chess Federation," FIFA President Infantino said in a message posted on FIDE’s official website on Friday.

Dvorkovich’s only rival in the election was FIDE Vice-President Georgios Markropoulos, of Greece. The Russian received 103 votes, while Makropoulos secured 78 votes. One vote was announced to be invalid. Another candidate for the post, grandmaster Nigel Short, of Britain, withdrew his candidacy minutes shy of the voting procedure.

"I have no doubt that your considerable experience, notably as Chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organizing Committee, combined with your sports knowledge, your managerial and your human qualities, will help to overcome all future challenges in the service of the world chess community," Infantino stated in his letter.

The team of Dvorkovich to enter the FIDE administration includes Deputy President Bachar Kouatly (France), General Secretary Sewa Enyonam Fumey (Togo), Vice President Mahir Mammedov (Azerbaijan), Vice President Julio Granda Zuniga (Peru) and Treasurer Zhu Chen (Qatar).

"Please also convey my congratulations to your colleagues of the Presidential Board who were elected with you," FIFA President Infantino said. "I wish you and the team the best of luck, strength and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead."

Dvorkovic, 46, replaced in the post of FIDE president his fellow citizen Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who ran the world’s governing chess body since 1995 being reelected six times. His 23-year term at the helm of FIDE is the second longest in the history of the organization. Dutchman Alexander Rueb, one of the founders and the first president, was in charge of FIDE for 25 years (1924-1949).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
2
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
India, Russia believe it is necessary to consolidate multipolar world
5
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
6
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
7
G20 does not pay sufficient attention to certain economic risks — Russian Sherpa
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT