Russia’s FC Krasnodar defeats Spain’s Sevilla in UEFA Europa League

KRASNODAR, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnodar FC defeated Spain’s Sevilla 2:1 at home on Thursday night during the UEFA Europa League Group J matchday 2.

Mauricio Pereyra (72’) and Tornike Okriashvili (88’) scored for the Russian team. Nolito (43’) scored for Sevilla.

The game was attended by 31,346 spectators.

Krasnodar has remained unbeatable since August 18, when it lost 0:1 to Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

In the next round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Kransodar will face Standard Liege of Belgium and Sevilla will take on Turkey's Akhisar on October 25.