Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s FC Krasnodar defeats Spain’s Sevilla in UEFA Europa League

Sport
October 05, 2:12 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Krasnodar has remained unbeatable since August 18

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNODAR, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnodar FC defeated Spain’s Sevilla 2:1 at home on Thursday night during the UEFA Europa League Group J matchday 2.

Mauricio Pereyra (72’) and Tornike Okriashvili (88’) scored for the Russian team. Nolito (43’) scored for Sevilla.

The game was attended by 31,346 spectators.

Krasnodar has remained unbeatable since August 18, when it lost 0:1 to Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

In the next round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Kransodar will face Standard Liege of Belgium and Sevilla will take on Turkey's Akhisar on October 25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
2
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
3
Russian diplomat warns US against fueling tensions between nuclear states
4
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
5
Putin arrives in New Delhi
6
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
7
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT