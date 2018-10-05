Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Spartak Moscow draws 3:3 with Villarreal in UEFA Europa League

Sport
October 05, 2:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Spartak and Villarreal both suffered upsets in their opening Group G games

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia's Spartak Moscow football club drawed 3:3 with Spain’s Villarreal on Thursday night during UEFA Europa League Group G matchday 2.

The goals for Spartak were scored by Ze Luis (34’ on penalty and 82’) and Lorenzo Melgarejo (85’).

Karl Toko Ekambi (13’), Pablo Fornals (49') and Santi Cazorla (90’ on penalty) scored for Villarreal.

In another matchday 2 game on Thursday, Rangers defeated Rapid Wien 3:1 and now hold the top spot in Group G with four points. Rapid is the runner-up with three points.

Spartak (one point) and Villarreal (two points) both suffered upsets in their opening Group G games. They are now ranked fourth and third in the group, respectively.

During the next round, to take place on October 25, Spartak will face Rangers at home and Villarreal will take on Rapid.

