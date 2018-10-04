Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zenit St. Petersburg defeats Slavia Praha in UEFA Europa League

Sport
October 04, 23:59 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

On matchday 3, due on October 25, Zenit will face France’s Bordeaux

Share
1 pages in this article
FC Zenit St Petersburg's Alexander Kokorin (2nd L) and Luis Neto (R) celebrate winning their 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Group C Round 2 football match against FC Slavia Praha at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

FC Zenit St Petersburg's Alexander Kokorin (2nd L) and Luis Neto (R) celebrate winning their 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Group C Round 2 football match against FC Slavia Praha at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Slavia Praha of Czech Republic 1:0 in a home match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Group C matchday 2 game at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia’s second largest city was attended by 45,408 fans.

The only goal in the game was scored by Aleksandr Kokorin on the 80th minute. It was the first Europa League game for the 27-year-old forward, who has been recovering from a knee injury since mid-March and was forced to skip the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On matchday 3, due on October 25, Zenit will face France’s Bordeaux and Slavia will take on Kobenhavn.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nothing new in May’s remarks, London bypassed UN many times, says Russian diplomat
2
Putin arrives in New Delhi
3
Diplomat calls Netherlands’ ‘Russian cyber attack’ allegations ‘spy mania’ syndrome
4
Dutch ‘OPCW hacker attack’ hype link in chain of massive anti-Russian crusade — legislator
5
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
6
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
7
Gazprom, Shell signed agreement on development of technical concept for Baltic LNG
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT