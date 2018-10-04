Zenit St. Petersburg defeats Slavia Praha in UEFA Europa League

FC Zenit St Petersburg's Alexander Kokorin (2nd L) and Luis Neto (R) celebrate winning their 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Group C Round 2 football match against FC Slavia Praha at Saint Petersburg Stadium. © Peter Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Slavia Praha of Czech Republic 1:0 in a home match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Group C matchday 2 game at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia’s second largest city was attended by 45,408 fans.

The only goal in the game was scored by Aleksandr Kokorin on the 80th minute. It was the first Europa League game for the 27-year-old forward, who has been recovering from a knee injury since mid-March and was forced to skip the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On matchday 3, due on October 25, Zenit will face France’s Bordeaux and Slavia will take on Kobenhavn.