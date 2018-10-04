Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Minsk to host 2022 Chess Olympiad — sports minister

Sport
October 04, 19:55 UTC+3 BATUMI

The Georgian city of Batumi is currently hosting the 2018 Chess Olympiad

BATUMI, October 4. /TASS/. The 2022 Chess Olympiad will be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, Belarusian Sports and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk told TASS on Thursday.

"To be honest, we are already prepared to host the Olympiad," Kovalchuk said in an interview with TASS. "Minsk has huge experience in hosting sports tournaments, including the unforgettable for Russian fans 2014 [IIHF] Ice Hockey World Championship."

"Moreover, we are currently in preparations for hosting the 2019 European Games," the Belarusian sports and tourism minister said. "The infrastructure is ideal and we are waiting for guests."

The Chess Olympiad is a biannual event bringing together best chess players from around the globe. The Georgian city of Batumi is currently hosting the 2018 Chess Olympiad, while the Russian western Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk was earlier named to host the 2020 Chess Olympiad.

