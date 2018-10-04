Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat slams US, Canadian anti-doping officials for ‘cheating’

Sport
October 04, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A diplomat says groundless concessions to American athletes, found guilty of doping abuse, speak for the fact that the US and Canadian anti-doping officials are cheating

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Groundless concessions to American athletes, found guilty of doping abuse, speak for the fact that the US and Canadian anti-doping officials are playing a dirty game and are cheating, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

The Russian diplomat cited as an example a story with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones from the United States, who in 2017 was found guilty of a repeated abuse of banned performance enhancing drugs.

"His four-year suspension has been initially cut down to 30 months ‘for cooperation with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and for sharing information about doping abuse among other athletes,’" Zakharova said. "Later, after some sort of expert findings voiced by Canada’s Richard McLaren about doping in Russia, the term [of Jones’ suspension] was slashed to 15 months."

"It was reasoned that Jones allegedly consumed anabolic substances unintentionally and that they ‘did not have an impact on the results of his performances’," she said. "But listen, what the US, Canadian and other sports officials are doing is pure and simple cheating."

"It turns out that penalties must be imposed only when doping helps to improve results, but in cases, when a doping-consuming athlete does not take prizes, it should be normal and no punishment should follow," Zakharova stated. "This is exactly what comes from decisions made in the United States jointly with other international sports officials. This is beyond the limits."

Another example of double standards, Zakharova said, was a refusal to initiate proceedings against US three-time Olympic medalist in triple-and long jump Will Claye, who tested positive this August for clenbuterol. This drug is on the WADA list of prohibited performance enhancing substances.

"It is extremely interesting that, according to the USADA’s official statement, this substance ‘most likely entered the body of the athlete after he ate meat produced in Mexico," the Russian diplomat said. "Let’s blame Mexico now. It was all accidental."

"The impression is that the US claims to the leadership in the fight for clean sports are simply unfair competition and the above-mentioned examples are an obvious proof of it," Zakharova added.

