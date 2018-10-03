Underdogs CSKA beat Real Madrid in Moscow while a man down

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas concedes a goal in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League Group G Round 2 football match against CSKA Moscow at Luzhniki Stadium © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. CSKA Moscow defeated Real Madrid 1:0 in UEFA Champions League group stage game in Moscow on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vlasic's strike about two minutes into the game brought the victory for the Russians against the European champions. It was the earliest goal, let in by Real Madrid in a Champions League game in more than a decade, since March 7, 2007.

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was sent off with a red card in stoppage time (90+6’), but it came too late to have any impact on the result of the game.

The game at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium was attended by 71,811 people.

The victory put CSKA on top of the Champions League Group G with four points. Real Madrid is the runner-up with three points. During the next round, due on October 23, CSKA will face Italy’s Roma, while Real will take on Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic.