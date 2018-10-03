Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Underdogs CSKA beat Real Madrid in Moscow while a man down

Sport
October 03, 0:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nikola Vlasic's strike about two minutes into the game brought the victory for the Russians against the European champions

Share
1 pages in this article
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas concedes a goal in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League Group G Round 2 football match against CSKA Moscow at Luzhniki Stadium

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas concedes a goal in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League Group G Round 2 football match against CSKA Moscow at Luzhniki Stadium

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. CSKA Moscow defeated Real Madrid 1:0 in UEFA Champions League group stage game in Moscow on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vlasic's strike about two minutes into the game brought the victory for the Russians against the European champions. It was the earliest goal, let in by Real Madrid in a Champions League game in more than a decade, since March 7, 2007.

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was sent off with a red card in stoppage time (90+6’), but it came too late to have any impact on the result of the game.

The game at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium was attended by 71,811 people.

The victory put CSKA on top of the Champions League Group G with four points. Real Madrid is the runner-up with three points. During the next round, due on October 23, CSKA will face Italy’s Roma, while Real will take on Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman says Russia pays little attention to remarks of foreign envoys — TV
2
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
3
Underdogs CSKA beat Real Madrid in Moscow while a man down
4
Musk underprices space launches to squeeze Russia out of market, says Roscosmos CEO
5
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
6
Syrian military to be trained to use Russian S-300 systems within three months
7
NATO invites Russia to monitor Trident Juncture military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT