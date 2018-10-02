Germany to study Russia’s experience of organizing World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 2. /TASS/. Germany will study Russia’s experience of organizing the 2018 FIFA World Cup before hosting the 2024 UEFA European Championship, First Secretary at the German Embassy in Moscow Matthias Roth told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our agencies closely cooperated with Russia during the World Cup," he said during a German delegation’s visit to Russia’s Rostov region, aimed at resuming its ties with the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. "We will definitely study the experience of organizing the World Cup here in Russia and we hope to provide our guests with the same hospitality," the embassy official added.

He also said that stadiums in Germany were ready for the tournament, "we will have to carry out a certain upgrade and adapt our facilities but it will hardly require much effort."

The embassy’s first secretary pointed out that "thanks to the World Cup, Russia managed to show its good sides to tourists from all over the world."

Earlier on Tuesday, Roth said that Germany expected that the 2024 UEFA European Championship would take place at the same high level as the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup.

EURO 2024

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Executive Committee earlier chose the German Football Association to host UEFA EURO 2024.

The tournament’s matches will be played in ten German cities - Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

Germany hosted the 1988 European football championship, as well as the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups.

German Ambassador to Russia Ruediger von Fritsch told TASS earlier that EURO 2024 organizers would make every possible effort to repeat the success of the 2006 World Cup.