FIFA president supports Dvorkovich’s FIDE presidential bid

Sport
October 02, 11:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Other FIDE presidential candidates are FIDE Vice President Georgios Makropoulos and British grandmaster Nigel Short

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has supported member of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) Supervisory Board Arkady Dvorkovich’s bid for the World Chess Federation (FIDE) presidency in a video address published on the RCF website.

Dvorkovich headed the Local Organizing Committee at the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup. Infantino has on numerous occasions praised the 2018 World Cup as the best in history.

"Coming back from an incredibly successful World Cup in Russia, I am very happy to say a couple of words also to you, to the world of chess," Infantino said in his video address. "First of all, let me just say that our World Cup in Russia was the best ever. It was the best ever thanks to very close cooperation with the Russian Local Organizing Committee chaired by one of yours, Arkady, my good friend who has run the show in Russia and has shown what it is to organize such a great event. Now, football and chess are of course two different things but are they really so different? I think there are actually many points in common because very much like a chess player, a football coach or even a football player is preparing the team in the field and in the pitch and the organizers are preparing their teams as well to organize events," the FIFA president noted.

"I think there are many synergies between FIFA and FIDE and maybe - why not? - we could think about in the future about cooperating in certain areas and see how we can help some of the federations who need it most and create a contact between the world of chess and the world of football," he concluded.

Apart from Dvorkovich, FIDE presidential candidates also include FIDE Vice President Georgios Makropoulos and British grandmaster Nigel Short. Incumbent FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov decided not to run the election and expressed support for Dvorkovich. The election will take place at the FIDE Congress scheduled to be held in the Georgian city of Batumi on October 3.

