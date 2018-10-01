Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Dzyuba to lead Russia’s national football squad after Akinfeyev’s decision to quit

Sport
October 01, 17:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Igor Akinfeyev, a goalkeeper, has been in the Russian national team for over 15 years

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Striker Artyom Dzyuba will take the captain’s position in Russia’s national squad after his predecessor, goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev has declared his decision to quit, chief coach Stanislav Cherchesov has told the media.

Akinfeyev, 32, declared his decision to end his career in the national team on Monday.

"Dzyuba will be the captain," Cherchesov said.

In Akinfeyev’s absence Dzyuba put on the captain’s armband when Russia played vs Turkey in a League of Nations encounter on September (2:1).

Russia next week will play in the League of Nations against Sweden (in Kaliningrad on October 11) and Turkey (in Sochi on October 14).

